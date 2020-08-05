A BREXITEER pensioner has been convicted of sending a threatening email to a political leader which referenced the death of a murdered MP.

Keith Willard sent the message to Anna Soubry - the then MP for Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire and leader of breakaway political group Change UK - saying the result of the EU referendum should be respected in August last year.

Part of the message asked Ms Soubry to “remember Jo” and remarked that she had been “shot and stabbed” which is believed to have been a reference to the murder of MP Jo Cox.

She was killed by white supremacist Thomas Mair in 2016.

Willard, 73, denied a charge of sending an article conveying a threatening message at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last year.

It was accepted Willard sent the email but denied it was threatening or that it was meant to cause alarm or distress.

However, following a trial back at the same court he was convicted of the offence.

It is understood the message had not actually got to Ms Soubry - who was elected to Parliament as a Conservative before defecting to the new party.

In fact, it had been seen by the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary liaison and investigation team which was set up in the wake of Mrs Cox’s death.

Willard, of Waltham Way, Frinton, was fined £300 and ordered to pay the same amount in costs.

He must also pay a £32 victim surcharge.

The trial was due to take place earlier this year, but was adjourned because of Willard's poor health.

Ms Soubry lost her seat in the December 2019 General Election and announced the new political group would be suspended.