A HAUL of stolen bicycles has been retrieved, as well as thousands of pounds in cash, drugs, and bolt cutters, after police executed a warrant during the early hours of the morning.
Officers from the Clacton Local Policing Team, alongside special constables operating within the town, raided an address, in Oxford Road, on Tuesday morning.
The crews were acting on information following the theft of multiple bicycles in the area.
As a result of the bust, eight bicycles were recovered from the scene, in addition to £2,000 in cash, cannabis, and bolt cutters, before police apprehended the suspects.
Essex Police are now asking anyone whose bike has recently been stolen to contact them by calling 101 quoting incident 808 of the 3rd August.
Alternatively, PC Toby Wilde can be emailed on 78695@essex.police.uk.