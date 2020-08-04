Keen walker - Cockapoo Buddy loves walking and lots of cuddles. Sally Hart, of Baronia Croft, Colchester, says he is a huge part of her family

IT'S time to meet another selection of your beloved pets.

We asked our readers to share pictures of their animals and they responded in style.

We've been inundated with wonderful photos and it's easy to see why such a strong bond exists.

Your pets are clearly much loved and important family members, which is why it's so nice to put them in the spotlight and share them with other readers.

If you'd like to submit a picture of your pet, it's not too late.

Simply send us a few details.

Birthday boy - Welsh collie Bailey celebrated his first birthday on July 14. Owner Holly Stevens, of Eastern Road, Brightlingsea, says he loves a ball and meeting other friends on his walks

Lovable - Suzanne Kelly, of Orchard Road, Colchester, sent us this picture of Bandit. She tells us he loves to play but then snuggle up in the evening

Family affair - brother and sister Eddie and Clara are lionhead bunnies with their own personality, according to owner Leon Thebith, of Braintree

Lazy days - Vicky Hawkins, of Brinkley Lane, Colchester, says three-year-old Fizz is “big, fluffy and vocal”

Cool customer - Debbie Abell, of Mercers Way, Colchester, sent us this great picture of her bandana-wearing dog Millie

Tabby cat - Gemma Cadf, of Elmcroft, Elmstead Market, sent us this picture of Oscar, who her family took from the RSPCA after he was abandoned by the road with his brothers and sisters. She describes him as “the most lovable and docile cat I’ve ever met”

Sleepyhead - Dylan Calvert, from Colchester, sent us this great picture of snoozing pet Princess

Amazing personality - Princess will do anything to make you smile, according to owner Tracey Birdsall, of Hunting Gate Colchester. Tracey tells us: “If you’re sad, she will give you cuddles and kisses and will not leave my side. She wants to be friends with everyone”

Lovable pair - Louise Jacobs sent us this picture of Teddy Bear (left) and Whizer. In 2012, Teddy Bear was a finalist at Crufts for the Friends For Life Award. Whizer is a little rescue dog