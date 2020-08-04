OUR appeal for readers to join us on a trip down memory lane stirred up memories for Aileen Phillips.

Aileen’s grandparents used to own and run Thacker’s greengrocers, in Pier Avenue, Clacton.

The shop was a popular and well-established business and many of Aileen’s childhood memories revolve around the shop’s float in the town’s August carnival.

She has numerous photos, taken by her dad, Richard Reed, and most were snapped from the balcony of Thacker’s.

It was clearly a wonderful vantage point and these lively images certainly showcase the spirit and fun of carnival day.

Thacker’s themselves used to enter floats and one of the pictures is taken outside Clacton’s maternity home, then in Skelmersdale Road.

It was taken around the time Aileen was born. Aileen and her mum were inside while other relatives enjoyed the fun of the day.

“We love these old photos,” she said.

“My dad was a prolific photographer, so we have quite a few that are interesting to others.”

* Do you have special memories and photos of an event from yesteryear?

It might be school class photos, pictures with friends in a sports team or powerful images of a certain occasion. Or perhaps you have special memories of working with friends and colleagues in a particular building, office or factory?

If so, we’d love to hear from you.

Send us your photos and details, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk or join our new Facebook group 'We grew up in Essex'