A UNIQUE charity shop filled with clothes and local sports memorabilia has opened in a bid to raise funds for a football club and bring loyal fans together.

The FC Clacton Community Shop, in Rosemary Road, finally flung open its doors last week after having to wait four months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Packed with everything from boots and shirts, to newspaper cuttings of match reports and historic programmes, the new town centre addition is a welcoming hub.

Run by devoted club volunteer and passionate football fan, Karl Sillett, who is also known as Tractor, the shop aims to be a vehicle to drive fundraising for FC Clacton.

Eventually, it will also offer a football boot exchange service, as well as hot drinks, so like-minded football fans can enjoy a chinwag about the beautiful game.

“Basically, at the moment, it is a charity shop and all the money we raise goes straight back in the club,” said Mr Sillett.

“But it is early days and we do have really high hopes for it, and it has been left down to me to see what we can do with it.

“All of the current stock is donated, and people can pop-by with any items they want to donate whenever we are open.”

Mr Sillett is one of the club’s most loyal and dedicated followers and has not missed a match – home or away – in a staggering 147 meetings.

As a volunteer, he also plays a pivotal role in the running of the club itself, acting as stadium announcer, programme statistician, shop worker, and now also the kitman.

In most of his day-to-day life, Mr Sillett battles mental health problems, but finds peace and solace in watching his favourite team from the terraces.

“I am FC Clacton through and through really, and I do all I do for the team purely for the love of the club,” he added.

“I have anxiety and depression, and being able to watch football really helps me, so during the lockdown it has been hard, mentally, not being able to go to games.

“I do not really understand it myself, but the professionals who help me say the football field is my happy place.

“I just don’t seem to have suffer with anxiety or depression when I am watching FC Clacton, or on the side of a football pitch.”

The FC Clacton Community Shop is open from Monday to Friday from 9.30-2pm, and on Saturday’s from 9.30-12pm.

On away days, however, the shop may close earlier than advertised.

To find out more visit FCClacton.com.