HEARTBROKEN friends and family have paid tribute to an “idolised” and “one of a kind” teenager who died following a motorcycle accident.

Tommy Young, 17, died on Friday night after his motorbike hit a lamppost, in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross.

Essex Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene, near to Parker’s Garden Company, at about 9.30pm, and the road was subsequently closed off while the emergency services worked.

However, they could not save Tommy’s life.

As the news of Tommy’s death started to filter through the village, an outpouring of grief saw hundreds of people send their condolences to his devastated family and friends.

Best Friends - Tommy Young with pal Taylor Tye

Tommy’s mum, Sally Britton, paid tribute to her son who, she says, has been reunited with younger sister, Angel, who died at birth.

“My heart has been absolutely shattered by the loss of our Tommy Boy,” she said.

“My Tommy was no angel, and I am not going to make out he was, but he was, and always will be, my fearless lad.

“Me and your dad always idolised you but now it is time for your baby sister to have her big brother looking after her.

“Until I have you in my arms again, I will always have a piece of my heart missing.”

Tommy, who had autism and attended Tendring Technology College, was a much-loved sibling to older brothers David and Darren and sister Danielle.

He has also been described as a devoted uncle to nieces Keira and Olivia, and nephew, Mason.

Missed - Tommy with Lilly Whittaker

His four best friends, Taylor Tye, Lilly, Charlie Whittaker and Callum O’Brien, have also been left heartbroken by Tommy’s death.

Taylor has described the close, family-like bond the pair had.

“He was my brother, nothing came close, and he will always be my family and his memories will live on forever,” said Taylor.

Lilly also paid tribute to her friend. She said: “My forever best friend, I love you more then you will ever know.

“You did everyone so proud and you were my soulmate and the most loyal and honest boy. You were a one of a kind legend and will forever in our hearts and by our side.”

Callum O'Brien has also paid tribute to Tommy.

"He was my best mate and he was like my brother," he said.

"I had the best eight years with him and I miss him so much and I love him like a brother."

An inquest into Tommy’s death will be held at a later date.