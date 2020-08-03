A FORMER barn on the St Osyth Priory estate is set to be converted into a microbrewery, cafe and play space.
The Sargeant family, who own the priory, submitted plans to Tendring Council for change of use for the Atcost barn.
The application is part of bigger plans to create a visitor attraction and wedding and conference facility at the historic site.
Those plans include a ticketing office and farm shop within shipping containers and a temporary car park, which are a "key component" to opening up the estate to the public.
The family were informed that the latest proposal for the micro-brewery, cafe and play space does not require prior approval.
