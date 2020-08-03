PASSIONATE volunteers have provided food for more than 500 people in the past week.
The Salvation Army in Harwich has packed 95 summer food boxes for vulnerable families across the town and surrounding villages.
Lieutenants Shawn and Vic Moye have been working with Home Start Harwich and six primary schools who nominated their most vulnerable families to receive a food box.
Among the volunteers packing boxes was the community champion from the Morrisons supermarket, Cally Short.
However, the church not only provided food but wanted to make sure those hit hardest by the pandemic felt connected to a community and could reach out for a listening ear if they needed it.
Mrs Moye said: “Letters were included in the food boxes to remind the families that they are loved by God and by our Salvation Army community and that we are here to support them.”
Visit salvationarmy.org.uk/supporting-parents-and-children-who-need-it-most to find out more about how they support families.