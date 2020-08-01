STUNNED residents and eyewitnesses have reacted after a teenage boy died after his motorbike crashed into a lamppost.

Essex Police were called to Frinton Road, in Kirby Cross, at about 9.30pm, on Friday, after receiving reports of a single vehicle collision, involving a motorbike.

Once at the scene, officers and paramedics established a motorbike had collided with a lamppost, near the Parker’s Garden Company.

As a result of the crash, a 17-year-old boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was subsequently closed off, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.

There has since been an outpouring of grief online, with hundreds of people sending their condolences to the young man’s family.

One resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, lives near to where the tragic accident happened.

He and his girlfriend were on their way home, having recently spent time in Cornwall, when they were confronted with the shocking scene.

“The ambulance and a car were blocking the view of the crash, but we did see the ambulance crew trying to resuscitate the young man at the scene,” he said.

“It was not pleasant to see and it just shows the realism of the dangers on our roads and how precious life really is.

“My girlfriend felt horrendous and very anxious about seeing it, and it took her a while to calm herself down.”

Another local resident, who has also asked not to be named, passed the area shortly after the accident happened while on his way home from a family gathering.

He has described seeing other young bikers at the scene looking visibly upset.

“I got there just before the police closed the road off and I couldn’t see much because there were so many flashing lights outside the garden centre,” he said.

“But I did see a few boys on motorbikes, which had learner plates on, and they all looked really distraught, which was horrible to see.

“There was a flurry of activity from the emergency services, who told me there had been a serious incident, so I knew that something bad had happened.

“So, I immediately called my family to make sure they, and all their friends, knew where their children were.

“I now know obviously that a young boy sadly died, and it goes without saying that it is incredibly sad and just shocking.”

Essex Police is now asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has footage, to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1520 of Friday 31 July.