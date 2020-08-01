A TEENAGE boy has died after his motorbike crashed into a lamppost earlier this evening (July 31).
Essex Police were called to Frinton Road, in Kirby Cross, at about 9.30pm.
Officers had received reports of a single vehicle collision, involving a motorbike.
It has since been established the motorbike collided with a lamppost.
As a result of the crash, a 17-year old boy sadly died at the scene.
The road is currently closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has dashcam footage, is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1520 of Friday 31 July.