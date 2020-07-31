AN air ambulance landed on a busy beach earlier this evening, much to the shock of day trippers.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance lowered on a beach in Clacton, at about 5.30pm.
Sun seekers who had travelled to the town had been enjoying what has been reported as the third hottest day on record.
After the air ambulance landed, paramedics appeared to rush to the aid of someone on the beach.
It is then believed they stretchered the patient to the promenade, although this is currently unconfirmed.
The East of England Ambulance Service and the Beach Patrol were also on hand to provide assistance.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.