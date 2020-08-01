ATTRACTIONS across north Essex have shared their disappointment after being told they must put reopening on hold.

Bowling alleys, casinos and skating rinks where among the places set to reopen on Saturday.

But just hours before as venues were putting the final touches together Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a halt on lockdown easing.

It means all venues must remain shut for at least another two weeks.

Plans to allow wedding receptions of up to 30 people have also been put on hold.

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve also consistently warned that this virus could come back and that we would not hesitate to take swift and decisive action as required.

“I’m afraid that in parts of Asia and in Latin America, the virus is gathering pace and some of our European friends are also struggling to keep it under control.

“As we see these rises around the world, we can’t fool ourselves that we are exempt.

“We must be willing to react to the first signs of trouble.”

Clacton Pier has been due to reopen its bowling alley and gaming centre.

It is the second time its plans to start operating its casino have been delayed by the Government.

Clacton Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said: “We just have to take it on the chin and move on. We do have a lot of things open, which is good.

“It is very disappointing – we’ve got the bowling ready and staff ready and all the cleaning has been done.

“It’s just like with the adult gaming centres in that at the eleventh hour the rules have changed.

“But we understand that it is in everybody’s best interest and we will have to do whatever Boris tells us needs to be done.”

Colchester business Rollerworld, in Eastgates, had also been due to reopen.

In May owners Anne and Jason Khan launched a crowdfunding campaign to try and save it from closure.

To date they have raised more than £7,000.