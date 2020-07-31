A DEAD body was discovered in a seaside town which police are now treating as "unexplained", following an investigation.

Essex Police were called to an address in Jackson Road, Clacton, shortly before 7.30am, on Thursday.

The force had received reports that a deceased man had been found and officers immediately attended the scene

Three police cars were spotted in Jackson Road, as well as a Crime Scene Investigation vehicle, which was parked in Hayes Road.

Before long, a cordon was also put in place outside A&R Jewellers and haberdashery Mileybow, in the nearby Rosemary Road.

The tapped-off section was guarded by a police community support officer, while forensics inspected the inside of a telephone booth.

The cordon was eventually lifted at about 2pm, and police have now said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is, however, being treated as unexplained, and a file is currently being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a man found dead at an address in Jackson Road, Clacton, at around 7.25am, on Thursday July 30.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious but it is being treated as unexplained."

A nearby shop worker has said the telephone box in which forensics were working has become a hotspot for criminal activity.

“I didn’t notice the cordon when I first got in the shop, but then I glanced over and just thought, ‘oh no, what is going on now?’.

“The phone box has become quite notorious, so unfortunately it didn’t surprise me to see the policeman and the forensics guy there.

“The fact they were there clearly means there has been some kind of problem, and clearly it’s serious."

Another nearby shop owner said he became aware of the police presence when he opened up in the morning.

“I don’t know what happened, and to be fair, I found it none of my business and thought nothing of it,” he said.

“But the officers were there when I first got to the shop in the morning, so maybe something happened during the middle of the night."