RUNNERS and ramblers can sign up for a ‘virtual’ marathon challenge.
Manningtree Rotary Club has launched the Virtual Mayflower Marathon Month which starts on Monday, August 31.
A spokesman said: “Our Virtual Mayflower Marathon challenge for August is to run, walk, or jog 26 miles over any route you choose.
“This is something special to raise funds for the wonderful work that is done locally by Acorn Village, in Mistley, and St Elizabeth’s Hospice, in Ipswich.
“Choose your own route, log it every day.
“Post as many photos as you like, and tell us when you’ve completed your challenge.
“You can log your progress in steps, miles or kilometres.”
“Send us as a photo when you have completed your challenge and we’ll add it you to our Marathon Heroes’ Wall all of Fame and we’ll send you a personalised certificate.”
To find out more about the marathon, or how to enter, visit eventrac.co.uk and search for Virtual Mayflower Marathon Month.
Entry is £5.