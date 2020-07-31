A POPULAR workout and exercise facility has been crowned as the Gazette’s Gym of the Year winner for a second year running.

GymFit, in Holland Road, Clacton, was taken over by Bradley Favell, after the complex went into administration back in 2017.

Since then, the kitted-out gym has been rebranded and reinvigorated, going from strength to strength, much like its loyal customer base.

Last year, its newfound success was solidified when the family-run business scooped the Gazette’s Gym of the Year award, following a public vote.

Mr Favell put the win down to the gym’s “community atmosphere”, which has clearly continued to resonate with readers, who have again named it Gym of the Year.

Mr Favell said he and his hardworking team are overjoyed to be recognised as the town’s best gym for a second time.

“It feels fantastic to win the award again, and I think it shows what a community we have built at our facility," he said.

"Especially with current circumstances our members have been fantastic in the support of our gym, so we can not thank them enough.

"Now more than ever fitness is so important and we can’t wait to see all of our members, old and new, back training again."