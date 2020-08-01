A WOMAN drunkenly flouted a restraining order banning her from contacting her ex-partner after just a few days before sending him a present and birthday card.

Georgina Martin was hit with the year-long order in January but called the man less than two weeks later while drunk.

She asked him to lift the restraining order to allow her to get some items from his home, not to report her or get her in trouble and asking to meet.

Martin then followed up with Whatsapp messages saying she loved him.

In the weeks after, the man received an Amazon package from Martin and a birthday card.

The 31-year-old, of West Street, Harwich, admitted breaching her restraining order at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Representing herself, she said she had no recollection of the telephone calls or messages, had ordered the card to be delivered before the order came into force and sent the present on behalf of someone else.

"I was stupid," she said.

"I was not in a good place and I was having a manic episode.

"My relationship had broken down and I turned to alcohol.

"I got drunk and I was not thinking.

"I had no idea why I text him and I don't even remember doing it.

"I only realised what had happened when I checked my phone the next morning.

"The card was organised before the restraining order came in - I should have cancelled it but I didn't - and the gift was me not realising I could not send it from someone else.

"Since then, I have kept out of his way."

Magistrates handed Martin a community order with a requirement of 60 hours unpaid work.

She must pay prosecution costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £105.