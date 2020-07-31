A MAN with learning difficulties lost his front teeth during a vicious unprovoked attack by a thug in an alleyway.

The 24-year-old, from Clacton, suffered serious facial injuries during the assault, which happened in Stambridge Road.

The thug left on foot in the direction of Douglas Road after threatening to stab the victim’s friends.

One of the victim’s friends was waiting for him at the other end of the alleyway with Ruaton Drive and saw the incident happen.

He said: “I was waiting for the young guy. He’s a friend of the family and has learning difficulties.

“He doesn’t go out too much, so I often take him out.

“I spotted the guy throwing punches at him and I saw him hit him in the face.

“He then threatened to stab us. He using words like ‘shank’.

“It was completely unprovoked and they left him with two front teeth beaten out and a big black eye. The person who did this is absolute scum.

“We called the police straight away hoping they’d come to the scene to catch the guy, but they didn’t turn up until the next day.”

Following the incident, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers are investigating following reports of an assault in Stambridge Road on Monday.

“We were called shortly after 2.40pm after the victim, a man in his 20s, was punched several times in the face, causing serious injuries.

“He left in foot in the direction of Douglas Road after reportedly threatening to stab two of the victim’s friends. No knife was seen.

“We have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area but we are urging any witnesses, or anyone in the Douglas Road area with active dashcam or CCTV, to come forward.”

The suspect is described as white, aged in his early-to-mid-20s and was around 6ft tall.

He wore his hair in black plaits, wore a cap and sunglasses, a long-sleeved light blue jacket, and black shorts. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Officers said they are not linking the incident to a failed robbery attempt at the nearby Premier shop, in Coppins Road, on July 23.

Witnesses are urged to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/113119/20.