A MAN has been charged with threats to kill, possession of an air weapon and assault after a woman was shot in the shoulder with what was believed to be an air rifle.
Essex Police were called to Woodlands Close, in Clacton, shortly after 6pm last Sunday, July 26.
The force had received reports that a man had threatened a woman with what appeared to be some type of gun.
Once at the scene, officers found the woman had sustained a minor injury to her shoulder, after being shot with a suspected air rifle.
After carrying out a search for the suspect, who is said to have fled the scene, officers eventually stopped a car in Tuffnell Way, Colchester.
As a result, a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody for questioning.
A 22-year old man, identified as Curtis Elliot, of Woodlands Close, Clacton, has since been charged with threats to kill, three counts of possession of an air weapon, and assault.
Mr Elliot, who was also charged with criminal damage, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on July 29, before being remanded to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 25.