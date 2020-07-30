A THRONG of postmen working at a seaside town’s parcel depot were forced to temporarily down tools after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in a “minor disruption”.

Royal Mail’s Clacton delivery office, in Oxford Road, had to undergo an urgent deep clean on Wednesday morning after bosses were informed that an employee had contracted Covid-19.

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing large groups of workers waiting outside the site - located opposite the Asda supermarket - which they initially believed was part of a staged, mass walkout.

One woman, for example, who asked not to be named, says she passed the office at around 8.30pm, at which point she saw crowds of workers and what she believed to be union representatives.

“All the staff had walked out and there was about 100 postmen outside,” she said.

Eventually, however, following a rigorous clean, staff members were safely welcomed back inside the depot, where they were allowed to return to work.

Despite a brief break in proceedings, the Clacton delivery office is now back up and running, and its usual service has resumed.

A Royal Mail spokesman has since addressed the incident, and has stressed the safety of both its customers and employees is of the paramount importance, not least during these times.

“Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously,” they said.

“Following a positive test for coronavirus at the Clacton delivery office, we have completed an intensive clean of the building.

“There was a minor disruption to service [yesterday] morning.

“Working with our colleagues, we have resolved any areas of concern.

“All colleagues have now returned to work and our Clacton delivery office is operating as normal.”