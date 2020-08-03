A TRAVEL operator is set to pump millions of pounds into improving its washing facilities across its network so its fleet of trains can look squeaky clean.

Greater Anglia has pledged to invest a staggering £4million in either replacing or refurbishing the train washing equipment at stations in Essex and London.

The washers located at the Clacton and Colchester stations will be two of the transport hubs which will see their current equipment improved.

As a result of the long-overdue upgrades, the washing plants will become more efficient, and will help the company save water, energy, and time.

Carriage cleaners at Southend Victoria train station, however, will see their 35-year-old washers completely replaced, meaning their news tools will be more effective.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer services, and train presentation director, believes the new equipment will be essential in reducing water waste.

“The new washers will improve the quality and standard of train washing, as well as helping to save up to 10 per cent of the volume of water needed, compared to what was previously used,” he said.

“Our new trains look great and we want to keep them looking this way for years to come, which is why we are heavily investing in cleaning.

“In the meantime, we are planning to put in a hand washing regime to maintain high standards during the transition.

“We are doing all we can to keep our trains and stations as clean as possible to help keep people safe while travelling with us.”

The train cleaning upgrade, due to be completed in phases by February 2021, is part of a £1.4 billion investment in transforming train services across East Anglia.

As part of the investment, Greater Anglia is also replacing all trains in its fleet with brand new ones – a ambitious project feat it hopes to fulfil in a Covid-secure way.

“We are currently in the process of replacing every single train in our fleet to make our customers’ journeys easier and more comfortable,” added Mr Moran.