THE Olympic Games should be in full swing by now.

The world-famous sporting extravaganza was due to get underway in Tokyo on Friday.

However, due to the covid-19 outbreak, that did not happen and the Games were postponed for the first time in their history.

They will now take place next July instead.

While bitterly disappointing, it gives us a chance to reflect on success from yesteryear and perhaps the best example with a north Essex flavour was the triumph of sailing duo Reg White, from Brightlingsea, and brother-in-law John Osborne, at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

The pair won gold medals in the Tornado class and were rightly treated to a heroes' reception when they returned to Colchester.

Alf Jefferies' wonderful pictures show the pair being paraded during the town's military tattoo, with crowds lining the streets to show their respect and acknowledge their achievements.

Alf's pictures have been reproduced with kind permission of his daughter, Lynn Ballard.

