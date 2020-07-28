AN attacker punched a man in the head multiple times before stamping on his leg and subsequently fracturing his ankle.
At about 7.15pm, on Wednesday June 24, a 33-year-old man was walking in Thoroughgood Rd, Clacton.
All of sudden, the victim was knocked to the floor following a string of punches before the suspect stamped on his leg.
As a result, the victim had to be taken to hospital with swelling to his face and a fractured ankle.
The person believed to be responsible for the assault has been described as being white, aged in his 30s and about 6ft 2ins tall.
He is also reported to have a muscular build and short hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/92229/20 or visit essex.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.