A MOTHER who experienced the pain of losing a daughter during pregnancy says her memorial display for stillborn babies has been given the go-ahead for a second year.

Last October, Maria Gormley, of Clacton, encouraged bereaved parents to tie blue or pink ribbons to a railing at the Memorial Garden to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The idea behind the poignant gesture was to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, while giving people a chance to commemorate their babies’ lives.

Maria’s daughter, Laura, died 32 years ago as a result of stillbirth.

The display’s inaugural year proved to a be a huge success, so inspiring Maria has now been given the green light by Tendring Council to make it an annual event.

“It was an amazing success last year and the ribbons tied onto the railings had an amazing impact and raised great awareness, which is fantastic,” she said.

“So, I have kindly been given permission to hold my display again this year and, I hope, for many years to come.”

Pencilled in to take place between October 9 and 15, this year’s moving monument promises to be even more of a community effort, with Maria enlisting the help of residents to ensure the display is the best it can be.

Bundles of tiny pink, blue and white teddies are now in the process of being knitted by volunteers who realise the importance of Maria’s quest for awareness.

More than 40 businesses, and hordes of residents, are also on board with the initiative, pledging their support by sponsoring one of the teddies.

As a result, Maria has already raised more than £1,000 for stillbirth and neonatal death organisation Sands, for which the inspiring charity worker is a care co-ordinator.

“This year is going to be an even bigger display and I have lots of people kindly knitting and crocheting pink and blue ribbons,” she added.

“I will also be adding ribbons on to the railings which will have baby names on in remembrance of all babies gone too soon.”

To support the initiative, donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/ribbon-remembrance.