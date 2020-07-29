THE future of a family-run travel firm has been thrown into doubt after receiving no Government bailouts during the coronavirus pandemic, according to bosses.

Tendring Travel, based in Thorpe-le-Soken, was founded back in 2008 and specialises in providing transport to and from a myriad of events and day trips.

Run by John Carter, the company, which also offers minibus and coach hire, often uses its fleet to take people in and out of London, for school excursions, days out and theatre performances.

Since March, however, none of the business’s buses have left the yard, and the Covid-19 lockdown quite literally put the brakes on its ability to operate.

As a result, bosses at the firm, like many across the country, were left concerned about the financial impact the crisis could have.

At the beginning of the pandemic, however, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged an “unprecedented” package worth billions of pounds to ensure companies could weather the coronavirus storm.

But, Hayden Carter, operations manager at Tendring Travel, say his father’s business has received no help.

“We are struggling just like everyone else in our industry,” he said.

“We have no work and not one bus has moved since March.

“We’ve found it so hard to get any grants, we were not able to get a small business loan, and we’ve fallen through the gaps of the support.

“We have absolutely no revenue since March, but we still have all of our outgoing costs and it is just awful.”

Although still just about afloat, Hayden says the company’s chances of survival have been plunged into uncertainty.

He believes the travel sector has been neglected and overlooked by the Government.

“To see other industries being generously supported has been heartbreaking,” he added.

“It has made us feel devalued and worthless and the Government is turning its back on us.

"I’ve paid taxes into the system all my life and I”ll be expected to pay again in the future.

“I’m so angry and disgusted and scared for our future.”