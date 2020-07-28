MORE than 20 restaurants across the Harwich and Manningtree area have signed up to take part in the 'Eat out to Help Out' scheme.

The Government's new initiative will see diners get up to 50 per cent off the cost of their dinner (sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks) on Mondays and Wednesdays in August.

It is hoped the new idea will boost the struggling hospitality industry, which has been hit hard since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme will cover meals up to £10 per head and there is no minimum spend or number of times you can dine in at the same restaurant.

You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts.

Establishments will then claim a reimbursement from the Government for the discount they’ve given you.

The scheme applies to restaurants, cafés, bars or pubs, work and school canteens and food halls.

Carlo Guglielmi, Essex county councillor for Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford, says the scheme will benefit everyone involved in the local area.

He added: "In this day and age, after what we have all suffered, we have got to welcome the scheme.

"I am really pleased a lot of restaurants across the area have signed up to the scheme.

"It's a win, win.

"I wish all the restaurants the best of luck."

The restaurants in Harwich include:

The New Bell Inn, Outpart Eastward, Harwich, CO12 3EN

Samuel Pepys, 31 Church Street, Harwich, CO12 3EA

The Alma Inn and Dining Rooms, 25 Kings Head Street, Harwich, CO12 3EE

The Pier at Harwich, The Quay, Harwich, CO12 3HH

The Tower Hotel (Dovercourt) Limited, Main Road, Dovercourt, CO12 3PJ

Costa Coffee Drive Thru, Williamsburg Avenue, Dovercourt, CO12 4FE

Fryatt Hotel And Bar, 65 Garland Road, Dovercourt, CO12 4PA

Ye Olde Cherry Tree, Clacton Road, Little Oakley, CO12 5JH

The eateries in the Manningtree are include:

The Crown, 51-53, High Street, Manningtree, CO11 1AH

Lucca Enoteca, Lucca 39-43 , High Street, Manningtree, CO111AH

The Pizza Place, 42 South Street, Manningtree, CO11 1BG

The Cross Inn, Horsley Cross, Essex, CO11 2NX

Hare and Hounds, Heath Road, East Bergholt, CO76RL

The Carriers Arms, Heath Road, East Bergholt, Essex, CO7 6RA

The Bricklayers Arms, Rectory road, Little Bentley , Essex, CO78SL

Le Talbooth, Gun Hill, Dedham, Essex, CO7 6HP

Milsoms, Stratford Road, Dedham, Essex, CO7 6HW

Boathouse Restaurant, Mill Lane, Dedham, CO7 6DH

The Sun Inn Dedham, High Street, Essex, CO7 6DF

The Mistley Thorn Hotel, High Street, Mistley CO11 1HE

To see more eateries involved in the scheme, type in a post code to tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant.