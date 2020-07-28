The new series of the Great British Bake Off is being filmed in Essex, it is understood.

The popular Channel 4 show, which had to halt production earlier this year, is thought to be filming at Down Hall Hotel and Spa in Hatfield Heath.

The famous white tent has been spotted in the 110 acres of grounds at the hotel.

Dating back to 1322 the hotel boasts an Italianate mansion with 98 bedrooms featuring luxury interiors and ornate ceilings.

Channel 4 was due to start taping the 11th series in spring, with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as the show’s co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

However, recording was halted until the broadcaster deems it safe to proceed.

At the time the team said in a statement said: “We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England and we will delay filming on The Great British Bake Off until it is safe to proceed.”

The Great British Bake Off, had been filmed at Welford Park in Berkshire, since 2014.

The show aims to find the best all-around baker from the contestants, who are all amateurs.

In each episode, the amateur bakers are given three challenges based on that week's theme.

At the end of each episode one is named star baker and another is eliminated.

Noel Fielding with new presenter Matt Lucas. Picture: @BritishBakeOff

Last year's series was won by David Atherton.

The finale saw him go up against Essex's Alice McFarlane and Steph Blackwell to be named the best baker.

The contestants were tasked with producing chocolate cakes, cheese souffles and a creation of snacks created from cake, biscuit, and bread.

Alice, from Burnham, said she was "so proud" of her time on The Great British Bake Off.