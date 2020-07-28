A MINI heatwave bringing toasty temperatures is on its way to north Essex.

After a wet and windy few days forecasters say it'll all change for the better.

We'll be seeing the wet conditions clear to make way for seasonal wall to wall sunshine.

Today we can expect to see see warm temperatures of 20 degrees as the mercury starts to rise.

Forecasters say by tomorrow we'll be seeing slightly higher temperatures with cloud in some places.

By Thursday temperatures will rise further with clear skies and highs of 23 degrees.

Friday is set to be the best day with dry, sunny and hot weather and temperatures of 25 degrees.

In some parts of Essex it may even reach 29 degrees, which is set to be considerably higher than it has been through much of July so far, forecasters say.

The weekend is also due to be a warm one with dry days on Saturday, and Sunday with the heat hitting highs of 25 but there may be some more cloud around.