VULNERABLE residents have been reassured a helpline will continue to operate when shielding ends.

Tendring Shield was set up by the council to provide support to those who needed it during lockdown, particularly residents who were told by the Government or NHS they needed to self-isolate for health reasons.

The system not only directly helped residents but also worked with voluntary groups from across the district to signpost people to their services.

As shielding officially ends on Friday, Tendring Council has pledged to continue to offer its helpline to maintain its support for vulnerable people who do not have friends or family nearby to help.

The service will be able to help vulnerable residents register for priority delivery slots, collect medication, support people advised to self-isolate by Test and Trace, give advice on booking a Covid-19 test, and signpost to other support groups on other topics.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for partnerships, said the council would still be there for those who needed help.

“We’re aware that although restrictions are easing, some people will still need help and we are there to provide that,” Mr McWilliams said.

“Though we may not be providing that support directly, we know we are well placed to link in residents with services that are out there.

“In addition, given the pace at which local circumstances can change, there may at some point in the future be a need for those who have shielded before to once again isolate, and keeping our service running albeit on a reduced basis makes it easier for us to step it up again if it is needed.”

Residents can call the helpline on 01255 686700 between 10am and 3pm on weekdays or by emailing tendringshieldassistance@tendringdc.gov.uk.

For additional support residents can also contact the Essex Wellbeing Service on 0300 303 9988.