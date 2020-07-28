A BRAVE shopkeeper challenged a robber armed with a knife during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Clacton.

One robber entered the Premier Store, in Coppins Road, and demanded cash while a second kept watch outside.

The incident happened at about 9.05pm on Thursday, July 23.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating a robbery at a shop in Clacton and are looking to speak to anyone who may have information that could help with our enquiries.

"A man carrying a knife entered the Premier store. He demanded money from the two shop owners.

"One of the victims challenged him and the robber left empty handed.

"A second suspect stood outside the shop acting as a lookout."

Following the incident both men ran off towards Melbourne Road.

The spokesman added: "We are progressing our enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the suspects in the area at the time, or has any information that could help with our investigation."

The man who entered the shop was described as white, aged in his 20s, of medium build, and wore a dark hooded top with the hood up, white gloves and a blue medical face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Baldwin, at Clacton CID, on 101 quoting reference 42/110280/20.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.