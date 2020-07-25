Leading health bosses say a local lockdown isn't planned for two coastal towns in north Essex as it stands.

The first signs of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Clacton and Harwich have been detected by officials.

It comes after a total of 21 cases were reported in the coast towns in the past two weeks.

According to the latest Government figures, a total of 637 Tendring residents have had Covid-19.

Tendring now has an infection rate of 9.6 per 100,000 of the population – up from 3.4 the week before.

In Leicester, which has been put into lockdown, there have been a total of 4,636 cases recorded.

When infection rates began to rise in Leicester a local lockdown was put in place.

It meant shops had to remain shut and children did not return to school.

But an Essex County Council spokesman has confirmed the authority is not looking at enforcing a local lockdown in Tendring at this stage.

She added: "We will continue to review the situation and if further action is needed to be taken then we will communicate further.”

Neil Stock, Tendring Council Leader, said the authority is aware of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the area.

He said a local lockdown could be enforced if the rate continues to rise.

“We are working closely with our colleagues at both Essex County Council and Public Health England as part of the overall response,” Mr Stock said.

“We are asking residents to stick to the guidelines which are in place to protect us all.

"So keep washing your hands regularly, follow social distancing of two-metres, or one metre-plus where that is not possible, wear a face covering when out in public.

"If you have symptoms, then do not go out, and get yourself tested.

“This applies to everyone, of all ages and genders.

"If everyone sticks to these guidelines then we have the best possible chance of minimising transmission of coronavirus in our community.

"If people do not, then we face the potential of a local lockdown as we have seen previously in places like Leicester."