A WARNING has been issued after coronavirus cases tripled in Clacton and Harwich.

The first signs of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the areas have been detected by officials after a total of 21 cases were reported in the coast towns in the past two weeks.

Dr Mike Gogarty, director of public health for Essex, said: “We have seen the first signs of an increase in cases of Covid-19 in Clacton and Harwich and want to reassure residents we are taking necessary action with our partners to understand this and put measures in place to ensure residents remain safe.

“We would also like to stress to residents of Clacton and Harwich and surrounding areas it is essential if this disease is to be controlled that they maintain social distancing measures and follow the latest government advice.

“This is the only way the virus will be defeated.”

READ MORE >>> Health boss announces rise in Covid-19 cases in two Essex towns

According to the latest Government figures, a total of 637 Tendring residents have had Covid-19.

Tendring now has an infection rate of 9.6 per 100,000 of the population – up from 3.4 the week before.

In Leicester, which has been put into lockdown, there have been a total of 4,636 cases recorded.

Dr Gogarty added the latest data revealed a “small increase” in the numbers with Covid-19, and detailed analysis from the Contact Tracing Service shows this is mainly in young adults.

Tendring Council’s Health Protection team is also working to target key areas and locations to give specialist advice.

READ MORE >>> Face mask law: The two major mistakes everyone is making

Dr Gogarty added: “However, it is most important that people remember that coronavirus is still with us and could increase again at any time unless we observe protective measures.

“People must stay two meters from each other if they are to avoid getting our transmitting the disease. If this is not possible other measures such as masks should be worn.”

An Essex County Council spokesman has confirmed the authority is not looking at enforcing a local lockdown in Tendring at this stage like in Leicester.

She added:”We will continue to review the situation and if further action is needed to be taken then we will communicate further.”

Tendring Council has been contacted for a comment.