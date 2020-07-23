A MODERNISATION project worth £1 million, which aims to change the way a council works, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Tendring Council’s project has reached the finals of the MJ Achievement Awards in the Digital Transformation category.

The project aims to improve the way the council delivers services to the community and incorporates four strands of work, including office, people, customer services and IT.

The MJ Awards entry focused on the latter two, demonstrating to the judges how new systems such as the council’s My Tendring customer self-service web portal and customer kiosks not only provided better service to residents but streamlined the back office.

The web portal, which already has 8,300 residents signed up allows residents to access council services 24/7 from wherever is convenient to them.

The system has been particularly useful during the Covid-19 lockdown period but is proving to be successful even now as some people are still shielding.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council’s deputy leader and lead member for the project, said making the finals was recognition of the success of the work.

“Our Transformation Project is a work in progress, and there is still more we want to achieve; but it has already delivered better and more efficient services for our residents,” Mr Guglielmi said.

“I’m pleased that we have been shortlisted for this MJ Achievement Award, and of course hope to be crowned category winner.

“However, there are a number of top public sector programmes out there, and just to be a finalist is a worthy recognition.”

The winners and any highly commended awards will be revealed during a virtual awards ceremony taking place on October 2.

To sign up for My Tendring visit https://tendring-self.achieveservice.com/.