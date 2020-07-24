MIDFIELDER Brandon Comley wants to build on the progress he made during his time at Colchester United.

The 24-year-old spent the best part of three years at the JobServe Community Stadium, initially joining on loan before signing a permanent deal in January 2018.

However, he was released for financial reasons at the end of April and did not feature in the play-off semi-final defeat against Exeter City.

The last time he played competitively was February 29, when the U's lost 2-0 at home to Cheltenham Town.

Now, however, after signing a two-year contract with League Two rivals Bolton Wanderers this week, Comley is keen to build on his success in north Essex.

“I had a few ups and downs there,” he told the Trotters' website.

“The first season was really good, the second wasn’t my best, personally, but then last year I hit the ground running when I got my opportunity.

"They are a good group of lads and I really developed there.

"Hopefully I can bring everything I learned last season to Bolton.

“I want to get back into the swing of things and hopefully the fans can get back to watch us as well.

"I think that’s going to be very important for us this year.

“As a footballer, it’s what I want to be doing – getting into training, working hard and hopefully I can do well for this club.

“The last few months have been strange.

“I can’t wait to get back to a bit of normality, doing what I love to do.

"I can’t wait to meet all the lads and get on the wavelength of what the gaffer wants us to do.”

Comley first joined Colchester in August 2017, on loan until the following January.

He made his debut on September 9 in a 3-1 win against Crawley Town.

At the completion of his loan, he had made 23 first-team appearances for the U's.

The club then signed him on a permanent basis in January 2018, for an undisclosed fee.

He joined on a ​two-and-a-half year contract and made his second debut in January 2018, as a substitute for Courtney Senior in a 2–2 draw at Port Vale.

He scored his first professional goal in a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town.