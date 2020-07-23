Disgrace - daytrippers recently left rubbish strewn across Clacton beach

REMEMBER that once-a-day dose of exercise permitted during lockdown?

We experienced how important it was for our sanity and physical health, especially if we had small children with energy to burn off.

Many people found it was different to be walking for walking’s sake with time to observe.

Without the noise of traffic, we heard natural sounds - birdsong, the wind in the trees and without the pollution from vehicles the skies seemed bluer, the first swallows easier to spot and countless more stars appeared in the night skies.

Dog owners have familiar local haunts (I have a handsome borrow-me-doggie called Max) and, on our walks, we were calling out to each other the whereabouts of the first nightingales.

We were feeling nature more intensely and saw how many newcomers, joggers and family groups walking and biking were out there with us, everyone benefitting from our green communal spaces.

I believe one of covid’s legacies is to have reawakened in many of us our connection with nature and a realisation of what is on our doorsteps - or just down the road around the corner.

Play areas, parks, a pretty footpath, perhaps just a grassy patch with a seat or a thick hedge chattering with sparrows….

I volunteer with Roman River Music Festival (Roman River Music.org.uk) and, fortunately, we can still enjoy online concerts and hold regular Zoom coffee mornings for volunteers.

Dr Laurel Spooner

Sharing photos has been a strong theme, especially the series my friend Dave made following a family of newly-hatched ducklings in Castle Park - good enough for a voice over from David Attenborough.

Clare, another volunteer, belongs to a rowing club and the members have contributed a picture for a weekly photo montage.

What is striking is the amount of stunning local scenery they have recorded.

But now for the unpleasant news.

Clearing up litter costs taxpayers over £1 billion a year and the Keep Britain Tidy campaign claims over 2.25 million pieces of litter are dropped everyday by the general public.

I am certain of one thing. It is fewer on the days I catch culprits at work.

Don’t you feel furious when people thoughtlessly trash our streets, parks and beaches?

The tons of litter dropped on Bournemouth and Clacton beaches, for instance, or, for me personally, aerosols used for highs, RYO cigarette papers scattered like confetti, countless coffee cups, fizzy drink bottles and crisp packets I clear from a nearby children’s play area.

But there is an easy way to play your part.

Read up on the Keep Britain Tidy website and you may want to sign up with the Great British Spring Clean, now rebranded as the September Clean since lockdown caused its postponement.

It’s on for 16 days from the 11th to the 27th.

If you want, you can sign up and become a Litter Pick Host, use resources like the dashboard, links to social media, your Council Zone Wardens and ask for hi-vis jackets, pickers and bags.

Or you can just put on your rubber gloves and take a bag with you on your walks.

Last year, around half a million people registered and, in Colchester alone (see the article at https://www.colchester.gov.uk), 29 organised litter picks filled 616 dustbin bags.

Fifty-four per cent of the trash went for recycling - plastic and glass bottles and aluminium cans.

Whoever dropped them on the ground should be ashamed of themselves but they will not be until the rest of us and our law makers make dropping litter a serious socially unacceptable practice, like urinating in public.

In Singapore, scorching fines are issued to litter droppers and repeat offenders receive Community Work Orders and have to clean litter up themselves. The streets are pristine.

Climate change, environmental degradation - sometimes we feel powerless in the face of global issues.

But this is the moment to take your own action because great things are achieved when people unite and each does their little bit.