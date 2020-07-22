THIS coronavirus heat map shows the UK's top infection hotspots.

The scientists behind the data warn that Covid-19 cases have stopped declining.

New data from the Covid Symptom Study, an app which tracks people with coronavirus symptoms in the UK, suggests 28, 257 Brits are currently infected by the virus.

The latest figures in the app show 653 predicted symptomatic virus cases in Colchester.

To date 712 people have tested positive for the disease in the borough.

In Tendring the data shows 934 predicted symptomatic virus cases.

Government data shows there have been 630 positive cases of Covid-19 in Tendring.

In Braintree there are 548 predicted symptomatic virus cases and in Maldon it is 324.

In Thurrock there are 742 predicted symptomatic virus cases, in Basildon 240, Castle Point 455 and Southend 492.

Rochford has 238 and Chelmsford 502.

Scientists at King's College London, who are behind the study, also warn that in the last week, cases have stopped declining.

Their data shows there are currently 1,472 daily new cases of Covid-19 - up slightly on last week when there were 1,445 new infections.

Epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector from King's College London is behind the study.

He said: “It is disappointing to see that the number of daily new cases are no longer falling like they have been in previous weeks, this could be a temporary blip or due to the easing of lockdown and the amount of social contact slowly increasing.

"Importantly our updated analysis of the prevalence is still continuing to show that the Midlands and Wales are key areas in the country where the amount of Covid is remaining relatively high.”

"It is important that we keep a close eye on these areas.

"With the growing number of people suffering for extended periods of time, we are going to be focusing on these long term sufferers to help us research causes and potential treatments.

"But in order for this to be possible, we need all our users to continue to log in, even if they have been ill and have got better.”

The latest numbers are based on data from almost 3 millions users and 11,639 swab tests done between June 21 to July 4.

Their estimate matches up with the most recent figures from the Office for National Statistics.

During the 14-day period from June 22 to July 5, there were an estimated two new Covid-19 infections for every 10,000 people per week, equating to an estimated 1,700 new cases per day, the ONS said.

The ONS also said the decline in cases appears to have levelled off in recent weeks and urged caution over reading too much into the figures due to the low number of positive cases.

The UK coronavirus death toll stands at 45,318.