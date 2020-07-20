POLICE are hunting for a man wanted in connection with a burglaries and a raid on an cash machine in Clacton.
Officer want to speak to William Chalmers-Stevens, in connection with a number of burglaries, including an offence where a five-figure sum was stolen from an ATM in Cooper's Lane earlier this year.
The 37-year-old is described as being of a large stocky build and he has a shaved head.
Chalmers-Stevens also has links to Hornchurch.
If you know where he is, contact Essex Police please on 101, using crime reference number 42/4651/20.
If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.