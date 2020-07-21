Look at those eyes - five-year-old Blue is a Staffordshire bull terrier, described as “loving but crazy” by proud owner Dean Langham

PETS are a special, cherished part of so many households.

Whether it’s a beloved dog, a cuddly cat, a rabbit, hamster or fish, we’re a nation of animal-lovers.

As these fantastic pictures show, we’re clearly no different here in north Essex.

Thanks to those who sent us photos of their wonderful pets.

Little cutie - Alison Baqleh sent us this picture of six-month-old dwarf hamster Bebe. Alison lives in Colchester

Little lady - Jane Dyer, who lives in Witham, sent us this picture of young German Shepard Dixie, who she describes as a “very confident, feisty little lady”

Sweet - Elaine Tuckwell sent us this picture of pug Eddie. She describes him as sweet natured and says he loves to sleep with his tongue out!

Well-earned snooze - Fudge is described as “very sleepy but a hunter and mischievous at night”. Thanks for the picture Alison Baqleh

Strike a pose - Emma Iliffe shared this picture of Siberian cat Hugo. She describes him as “very cuddly and extremely photogenic”

Waiting for dinner - Hugo, an Old Tyme Bulldog, is nearly eight months old. Thanks for the picture Tammy Lobb

Having a ball - Elaine Thomas sent us this picture of Staffordshire bull terrier Kaizer. She describes him as a “friendly, happy boy who loves treats”

Warm spot - Hayley Smith shared this picture of cat Mavis. Tortoiseshell in colour, Mavis is described as “funny, very loving and affectionate”

Who’s a pretty boy? - Susan Hardy sent us this picture of her African grey parrot, 11-year-old Rocky. Susan took on Rocky as a rescue pet ten years ago