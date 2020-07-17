A GAZETTE Camera Club member captured the stunning moment an RAF Chinook helicopter flew low across Clacton for a training exercise

The helicopter was seen flying close to Clacton Pier before making its way inland, where it was again spotted close to Colchester United’s Community Stadium.

Cheryl Holland grabbed her camera as the helicopter passed the resort’s landmark.

Cherly Holland captured the Chinook in the air

Cheryl said : “I was feeling calm down by the sea in Clacton and then saw the Chinook flying over the beach.

“I can only imagine being on the fun fair rides with this coming towards you.

“It was low and I thought it was going to land on the beach on the other side of the pier.”

Fellow camera club member Mark Leitch also spotted the helicopter, but it was too quick for him to get his camera out.

An RAF Chinook was flying over Clacton and Colchester

He added: ”It carried on to the football stadium.

“I couldn’t get my camera out of the bag in time. It was extremely low. I thought it was going to land.

“It looked like he was wanting a McDonalds,” he joked.

Colchester Garrison said the helicopter was being used as part of a training exercise by the Colchester-based 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistics Corp in Friday Woods, Colchester.

“It was also flying laps of the area around it,” a spokesman for the Garrison said.

“It was training for moving vehicles under sling loads, which includes strapping up a vehicles and hanging it under the helicopter.

“That is what the aircraft was primarily doing in Friday Woods, but it was also covering a bit of the local footprint as well during flying training.

“The 16 Air Assault Brigade is all about using planes and helicopter to move around forces personnel, as well as moving vehicles and equipment.”

Moving vehicles and supplies as underslung loads uses the pace and range of helicopters to out manoeuvre an enemy and allows units to be supported at a greater distance from their base.

13 Air Assault Support Regiment’s core role is to provide logistic and equipment support to 16 Air Assault Brigade, the British Army’s airborne rapid reaction force.

The brigade is trained for parachute, helicopter and air landing operations.