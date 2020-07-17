FIRE crews have issued a warning after a mobile home was left severely damaged after hair straighteners were left on a bed while still hot.
Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to Beach Road, St Osyth, at about 8pm on Thursday after neighbours reported the fire.
On arrival, crews confirmed that a mobile home, measuring approximately five metres by 12 metres, was alight.
They worked to extinguish the fire by 9.25pm. The caravan was left severely smoke and fire damaged.
Watch Manager Jim Bowyer, from Clacton Fire Station, issued safety advice following the incident.
He said: “I’d really like to praise the brave neighbours who alerted us to this fire, they acted quickly to isolate the gas and electrics before our arrival which made it much safer for us to get in and work.
“We believe this fire was caused by hair straighteners that were hot at the time and left on.
"Although we don’t believe they were switched on, straighteners retain their heat for a long time and when left on a flammable surface like bedding, they can quickly cause a fire.
“Our advice would be to place your straighteners on a non-flammable surface after use and to unplug them from the wall in case of an electrical fault.
