SEVEN people will appear at court today following drug raids across Essex and East London earlier this week.
Two men from Canvey will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.
James Jacobs, 37, of Stevens Close, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply the drug.
Gary Calder, 41, of Whernside Avenue, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of cannabis.
Five people will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.
These include two women from London, Michelle Tran, 18, and Yen Thi Tran, 63, who are both of Duckett Street in the city.
They will be joined by 33-year-old Terrence Green and 40-year-old Danny Hicks, who are both from St John’s Road in Clacton, and have additionally been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis, as has 36-year-old David Hall from Caspian Walk in London (E16).
Hicks also faces a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine.
The charges follow raids across Essex and London by Essex Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday.
