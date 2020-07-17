CONTROVERSIAL plans to turn a caravan site into a retirement park have been rejected by councillors.

Oakleigh Residential Park, in Clacton Road, Weeley, submitted plans for change of use to create a retirement park by allowing the residential use of 143 caravans.

The plans would have removed conditions restrict the use of the approved caravans for holiday use only and would have created a retirement park restricted to those over the age of 50.

The proposal had been recommended for approval by officers, but were refused by councillors at meeting of Tendring Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Weeley resident Carol Bannister spoke against the plans and argued that the name of the park was a misrepresentation of its current status, which doesn’t allow full-time occupation of the caravans.

She said permission for caravans was issued 22 years ago to previous owners as they were able to provide proof they were living in caravans as their only homes after Tendring Council discovered the authorised living conditions.

“This is not the same as applying for planning permission in the normal way," she added.

“The parish of Weeley is already blighted by a disproportionate amount of unneeded and unwarranted amount of opportunistic residential development."

She added that previous planning applications were granted despite the site being outside the village boundary because it was maintained the holiday caravans were needed to strengthen the district’s tourist provision by providing holiday accommodation.

But resident Ian Roberts spoke in favour of the application.

He said: “All we want is peaceful enjoyment of our properties on a residential basis.

“If we get that we will be able to contribute more to the community.”

Weeley Parish Council also objected to the plans, but the district council also received 25 letters of support from current holiday home users of Oakleigh Park.

Ward councillor Peter Harris said: “There are benefits such as the £424,000 that would be contributed towards building social housing in Tendring, but I do question whether £57,000 is enough to deal with pressures on our GPs and health system."

He added that he would also be concerned for pupils and scouts using the slip road due to an increase in traffic.

Other reasons for refusing the application included the site being outside the settlement boundary, concerns over sewerage and overdevelopment in the village.