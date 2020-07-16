A COLCHESTER shoe shop has taken the unusual step of offering customers a “one-to-one shopping experience”.

Lexden Shoes, in Church Lane, has come up with the idea because of fears and restrictions surrounding Covid-19.

Customers can book an appointment and the shop will close for half an hour - or longer, if needed - so they get one-on-one help and assistance from a member of staff, without anyone else being on the premises.

* Help us celebrate our unique traders here in north Essex. Every week we will shine the spotlight on one special person or business – and we want to hear from you.

Owner Clare Dopson said: “As the coronavirus continues to change our lives in unprecedented ways, we want to reassure our customers that their health and well-being is our top priority.

“That’s why we’ve taken the unusual step of offering this one-to-one shopping experience.

“The shop will close for half an hour, at least, for people to visit and make their purchase.

“Hopefully it will help customers if they are shielding or if they just want extra peace of mind.”

Lexden Shoes has been serving the Colchester community for more than 60 years.

Mrs Dopson believes part of the shop’s success is the fact it goes “above and beyond” the call of duty, to ensure customers get the right shoes.

“We pride ourselves on outstanding, tailored customer service, fitting shoes and telling customers which shoes are the best fit for their feet,” she said.

“We have excellent product knowledge and stock a vast array of eye-catching shoes, from a wide range of brands, like Caprice, Waldlaufer and Rieker.

“We also cater for people who wear orthotics or people who just have problems with their feet!

“We spend time listening to customers’ needs as customer satisfaction, in terms of their purchases and experience with us, is what we strive for.

“We’re prepared to go above and beyond, even taking shoes to customers’ homes if they’re unable to get to the shop.”

Like many businesses, Lexden Shoes has taken strict measures to keep staff and customers safe, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of customers coming into the shop at any one time is limited.

“We’re Covid-19 friendly,” said Mrs Dopson. “We have sanitisers in the shop and carry out vigorous cleaning of things like chairs, surfaces and payment devices. We also use a spray to sanitize the footwear once it has been tried on, while throwaway footsies are also provided.” To book a one-to-one appointment, ring 01206 546717 or 07747 616354 or call in during the shop’s opening hours, between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday.