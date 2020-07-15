A MAN and a girl have been left with a serious head injuries after a "disturbance" involving a group of teenagers in Clacton town centre.

Essex Police said the group was reportedly involved in an incident in Pallister Road, near the Natwest bank in Station Road, at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, July 14.

Two men were assaulted after using the cashpoint and one, aged in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury.

A teenage girl also suffered a serious head injury.

A spokesman for the force said detectives are now appealing for witnesses that saw the teenagers.

"We believe that this group were involved in an altercation with a man following a verbal argument," he said.

"This altercation left one of the girls in the group with a serious head injury.

"Shortly afterwards, two men attended Natwest to use the cashpoint, and were assaulted by the teenagers in the group.

"One victim, a man in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury."

The group are believed to have made off on foot in the direction of Holland-on-Sea.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said he was alarmed to hear about the assault.

He added: "This is a shocking incident and I'm concerned to hear about teenagers being involved in a disturbance of this sort in the town centre.

"I hope they both make a quick recovery and the police get to the bottom of this quickly.

"We did have a number of incidents involving groups of teenager causing trouble in the town centre last year, but so far this year it has been relatively quiet."

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of anyone involved is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.