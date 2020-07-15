A PROFESSOR with an international reputation in civil engineering has died at the age 84.

George England, who lived in Hazeleigh, near Maldon, helped build the Medway Bridge at the start of his career but became well-known as an academic at King's College London and Imperial College London.

He was appointed assistant lecturer in 1960 and reader in engineering mechanics in 1975.

He was also awarded a doctor of science degree in 1974, becoming one of the youngest to receive such an honour at that time.

He was known for his intellect, precision and attention to detail and messages of condolence have been received from across the UK and as far afield as Canada, Brazil, Iran and Asia.

They acknowledge his razor-sharp argument skills, which led to engineering being debated at the highest level.

Protégé Dr Neil Tsang said: “George made everyone up their game to international standards."

Prof Nigel Shrive, the former head of the civil engineering department at Calgary, remembers his collaboration with Prof English at King’s and their friendship extended over 45 years.

Prof England’s many PhD and fellow researchers reminisce about how difficult it was to beat him in an academic argument.

His legacy is a network of high-performing academics, leading various engineering research and education initiatives.

One of them, professor Toledo of Rio de Janiero’s COPPE Research Institute, is applying levels of rigour inspired by Prof England into the frontline fight against Covid-19 in one of the worst-affected countries - Brazil.

Having converted research laboratories into factories to supply hospitals with essentials, Prof Toledo said: “I was always thankful for having the opportunity to have a friend with such a bright mind.

"He would confront my thinking, which was always improved with the collision of ideas.”

Known as a great walker and rambler, Professor England also had a sense of humour about the obscure nature of his research.

He had a fearsome reputation for utterly polite but lethal discussions.

This was in huge contrast to his equal reputation for Scottish dancing and Morris dancing and of walking in Switzerland and Scotland.

This was a passion shared with his wife of 52 years, Margaret.

Prof England also loved cats and owned six at one time.

Fred was a favourite that passed away about ten years ago.

Beloved pet James was in his arms when he died.