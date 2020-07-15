A SOLDIER from Colchester has been reunited with a regimental ring lost in a river thanks to an amateur metal detectorist.

The soldier from the Second Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2 PARA), based at Colchester Garrison, was paddle boarding in the River Stour at Dedham when he fell in the water and lost the treasured item.

The jewellery, which has a regimental emblem, has been especially made after being melted down from his grandparents' wedding rings.

He feared the ring was lost for good, but appealed for help online to find it.

Colchester Institute carpentry and joinery lecturer Adam Ferguson, from Clacton, took up the challenge.

Adam Ferguson waist deep in the River Stour

He said: “He had been paddle boarding and when he fell off, the ring fell off his finger – he was quite upset.

“The ring was made from his nan and grandads wedding rings and had been melted down into a regimental ring, so it must have been quite poignant for him.

“I ordered some waders as it was in the river and had no luck as I wasn’t sure of the location, but I met up with the young chap the following week and he gave me a better idea of where he lost it.

“I walked up and down and eventually got a bleep on the metal detector.

“I dug down and there it was sitting in my scoop.

“He was chuffed to bits – he thought he’d never see it again.”

Adam launched Clacton Metal Detector Club just two months and it is already proving popular.

One of the high-tech bits of equipment used

He hit the headlines last month after finding a wedding ring that belonged to Star Wars Rogue One and James Bond film Quantum of Solace actor Rufus Wright, after he lost the precious item on Frinton beach.

Adam added: “The more people hear about us, the better. If people lose things, we’re more than happy to help.”

The club will be hosting its first group dig on Sunday, July 19.

To find out more about the group, search for Clacton Metal Detecting Club on Facebook.