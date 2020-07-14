A MOTHER and son were rescued by a passerby after getting stuck in the mud while kayaking in Hamford Water.

A member of the public went against advice given to him by the coastguard and waded through mud to get to the pair in the mudflats off Kirby-le-Soken.

Walton, Felixstowe and Holbrook's Coastguard Rescue Teams issued a warning to people following the incident, which happened at about 7.50pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "The team was in the middle of our fortnightly catchup and training over Zoom when the pagers went off following reports of a kayak with two people on board stuck in mud near Kirby-le-Soken.

"A mother and her son had spent a few hours around Hamford Water and were returning home when the tide caught them out.

"Access proved difficult but all teams managed to locate themselves to a good rendezvous to start initiating a mud rescue.

"It was then that a member of the public took it upon himself to wade through the mud and guide the kayakers back ashore against the advice of the coastguard teams.

"While we are always pleased with a successful outcome, we cannot stress enough how unsafe it is for people to go out on the mud and rescue others.

"It puts both yourself and our rescuers at risk.

"Thankfully, on this occasion, all turned out well."

The mud flats at Kirby. Picture: Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team

Following a welfare check, the coastguard teams helped the kayakers back to their car to return home.

The spokesman added: "In the event of an emergency along our coastline or estuaries or in mud, call 999 and ask for the coastguard."