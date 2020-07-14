A NEW campaign has been set going to welcome visitors and residents back to the high streets.

Tendring Council’s Shop Safe campaign aims to support businesses who are working hard to reopen their premises safely in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Tendring has a diverse mix of independent and popular high street shops and with the summer here, it is hoped visitors will enjoy everything the district has to offer.

However, the council asked people during this transitional period to remain kind and considerate and if they see an issue to raise it thoroughly with staff members.

Residents have also been asked to maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly, wear a face covering in shops and public transport and to support the NHS Test and Trace scheme if asked to.

People are being encouraged to pay by card even if many shops have installed panels to protect staff at tills.

Likewise, at council-run car parks and for on-street parking motorists are urged to pay by phone using the MiPermit app to reduce contact with meters, while public toilet users should follow directions around social distancing.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for partnerships, said: “We want to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“The government has also issued guidance stating that where it is not possible to stay two metres apart, people must keep a social distance of 'one metre plus'.

“This means staying one metre apart plus having other measures such as face coverings in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

To find out more visit tendringdc.gov.uk/shopsafe or follow the council’s social media pages.

Customer-facing business within the district who would like to take part in the three-month Shop Safe campaign can email enquire@socialcreatives.co.uk.