A FLIGHT from Krakow in Poland to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport tonight due to reports of a security alert.

The Ryanair plane is currently at the airport amid reports of a loss of contact with the pilot.

Two Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, and a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) tanker scrambled from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, shortly before 6.30pm to assist the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Essex Police say the plane was diverted to Stansted Airport.

The Essex-based airport is the country's designated hijack airport where police and the SAS regularly train.

