IT’S time to share another heart-warming selection of newborn babies with Gazette readers.
These little angels all arrived into the world in recent weeks, many born at Colchester General Hospital.
As the pictures show, they have clearly become loved and cherished members of their families, spreading joy and happiness into home across north Essex.
Congratulations and thanks to those who sent us their pictures.
Alexander Noah
Tummy time - Alexander Noah was another Colchester baby, born on March 20 and weighing 6lb 4oz
Archie Kenneth Turner
Forty winks - little Archie Kenneth Turner, born in Colchester on June 2, has a nap with brother Rafe
Ariana Rose Hollie Bell
Nap time - Saffron and Jake Bell were delighted to welcome Ariana Rose Hollie Bell into the world, weighing 8lb 6oz
Eden James Blue Stamford
Little angel - Eden James Blue Stamford has a cuddle with his proud dad, having been born in Colchester on June 10
Harley Lucas Porter
Sealed with a kiss - big brother Joseph shares a tender moment with Harley Lucas Porter, born on May 19
Havana Rose
Easter baby - Havana Rose was born 16 days after her due date on April 8, which was two days before Good Friday, weighing 7lb 9oz
Henry Ian Burns
Little smiler - Henry Ian Burns was born in Colchester on April 5, weighing 8lb
Joshua Laval-Chesterton
Siblings - big sister Millie with new baby brother Joshua Laval-Chesterton, who arrived at Broomfield Hospital on April 16
Perrie Joy Spencer
Little beauty - Perrie Joy Spencer arrived in the world on April 2, weighing 7lb 2oz
Sadie Mason
A few hours old - Sadie Mason was born on March 28, weighing 8lb 7oz
Sadie Storm Hunt
Cuddles - little Sadie Storm Hunt, born on May 5, has a snuggle with proud brother Brody