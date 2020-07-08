TWO men will appear in court following an attack outside a seafront pub in Clacton.
A 25-year-old man was left with a serious head injury after an assault outside the Moon and Starfish, in Marine Parade East.
The attack happened at around 2.40am on Sunday, November 10.
The victim was treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but is now recovering at home.
Newman George, 19, from Old Road, Clacton, and Adam Hester, 19, from Grenfell Avenue in Holland-on-Sea, have been summonsed to Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
They will answer a charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.